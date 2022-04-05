Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASCI opened at GBX 305.11 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 312.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 351.59. The stock has a market cap of £67.46 million and a P/E ratio of -18.29. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 275 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.33).

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

