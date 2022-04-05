Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 30,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Cricut’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

