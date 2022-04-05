AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.33.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.23.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

