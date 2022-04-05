9,068 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

PLUG opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

