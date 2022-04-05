$876.67 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post $876.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $833.46 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $784.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $165.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.