7,995 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

