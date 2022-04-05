$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $724.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.80 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $670.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $307,506,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.03. 366,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,880. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $285.29 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.55. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.