7,160 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

