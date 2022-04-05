$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $7.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.56 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.47 billion to $40.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.