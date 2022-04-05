$68.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.53 million and the lowest is $67.72 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $275.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NMFC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,717. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

About New Mountain Finance (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.