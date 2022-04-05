5,500 Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $657.44 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $80.96.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

