5,421 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

