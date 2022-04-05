52,174 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

DHI stock opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.