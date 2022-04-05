42,666 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,326. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $86.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.