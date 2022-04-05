$422.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $422.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.30 million and the highest is $427.90 million. Cadence Bank posted sales of $260.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.37. 44,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,765. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

