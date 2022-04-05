4,164 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 244,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,895. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

