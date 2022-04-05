$416.72 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $416.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.87 million to $425.68 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

TGI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 527,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,632. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.84. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.