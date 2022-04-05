$4.79 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,404. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

