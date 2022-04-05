377 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 377 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $618.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,666. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $635.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

