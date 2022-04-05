3,640 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

