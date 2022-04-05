3,116 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $484.70 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

