2,672,256 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.91% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

