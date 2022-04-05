2,117,352 Shares in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,117,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 10.36% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

