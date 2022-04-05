2,082 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. 27,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,891. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

