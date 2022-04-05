20,244 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period.

KYN stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

