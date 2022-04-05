$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NYSE:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will report $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.43 billion. APA posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 209,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,342. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

