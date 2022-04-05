$2.05 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. TriNet Group posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,107 shares of company stock worth $4,579,221 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,330,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in TriNet Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET traded down $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $96.12. The stock had a trading volume of 312,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,816. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.27. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

