1,395 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.