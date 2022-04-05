13,369 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

