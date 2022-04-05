11,568 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800.

DOUG traded down 0.04 on Tuesday, hitting 7.21. 4,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,167. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 12.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

