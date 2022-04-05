11,079 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after buying an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after buying an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

