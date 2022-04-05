$110.02 Million in Sales Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.87 million and the lowest is $108.10 million. Park National reported sales of $114.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year sales of $452.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $456.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $471.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.40 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PRK traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,115. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.77. Park National has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

