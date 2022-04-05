104,254 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 446.1% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,577,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $99,386,000. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,177,000 after purchasing an additional 996,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.