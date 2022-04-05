10,386 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,094,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,159,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,781,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,744,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,540. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.