-$1.40 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.59). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($2.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 147,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,378. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

