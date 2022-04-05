$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,674 shares of company stock worth $3,730,341 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOSL stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

