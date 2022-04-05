$1.10 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Garmin reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GRMN stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.52. 10,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,214. Garmin has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

