-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.92). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

MGNX traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 632,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,393. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

