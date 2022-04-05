$0.74 EPS Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.95. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.73. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

