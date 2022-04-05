-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRLD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

PRLD opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 170,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after buying an additional 97,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 987.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 403,260 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.