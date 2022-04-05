$0.62 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. CONMED reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CONMED stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,253. CONMED has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

