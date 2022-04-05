-$0.59 EPS Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.67.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

