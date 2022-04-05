$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 27.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,394. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

