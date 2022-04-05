-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.09. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

