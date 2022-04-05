-$0.17 EPS Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $266.03 million, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.32.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

