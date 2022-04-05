-$0.16 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). Luminar Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of LAZR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after buying an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.