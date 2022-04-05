-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.23). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 430,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,614,084. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

