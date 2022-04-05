$0.08 EPS Expected for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNTG opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $554.91 million, a P/E ratio of 243.13 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

