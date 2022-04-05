$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

CDAY traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after buying an additional 685,918 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

