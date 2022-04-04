ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches One Day Volume of $718,835.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $12.16 million and $718,835.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 126,510,742 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

